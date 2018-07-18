Hold V2Retail with a target of Rs 342: Mazhar Mohammad

Chartviewindia.in

This counter is gradually drifting down after registering a pullback rally from the lows of Rs 342 to a recent high of Rs 497. However, price behaviour of the last couple of trading sessions on weekly charts with narrow ranges is suggesting that this counter may be on the verge of a breakout in either of the directions.

Such breakouts will result in a swift move based on the direction of the breakout. In case if it closes above Rs 425 then a fresh buying should be considered for a target of Rs 490 whereas a breakdown below Rs 380 on a closing basis.

It may lead to a retest of its corrective swing low of Rs 342. Hence, at best it is a hold with a stop below Rs 380 on a closing basis.

