English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:2 hrs to go for Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal: a session power packed with lots of intelligence and tactics required to sell write options. Register Now.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy V.I.P. Industries; target of Rs 817: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on V.I.P. Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 817 in its research report dated July 13, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 13, 2022 / 03:00 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on V.I.P. Industries


    VIP’s FY22 annual report highlights plans to 1) maintain in-house manufacturing share at 75-80% 2) open 120-150 EBOs and 3) incur capex of Rs648mn in FY23E. Additionally, finished goods (FG) and stock-in-trade inventory in FY22 is similar to pre-COVID levels (refer to exhibit 1) indicating a strong 1Q, which is seasonally the best quarter for luggage companies. In terms of new launches, the performance was noteworthy with introduction of 59/43 new products in premium/value segment respectively. Also, opportunity from exports (~3% of revenue in FY22) can turn out to be substantial, as most countries are looking to de-risk their supply chain from China post-pandemic. However, one of the major highlight was meaningful improvement in disclosure levels (refer to exhibit 2 and tables/charts on page 4 for more details).


    Outlook


    Overall, our EPS estimates are broadly intact, but we re-align our capex assumptions and maintain ‘BUY’ on the stock with a TP of Rs817 (45x FY24 EPS).


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 14:45 hrs VIP Industries was quoting at Rs 626.95, up Rs 11.85, or 1.93 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 629.50 and an intraday low of Rs 609.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 15,519 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 33,476 shares, a decrease of -53.64 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.72 percent or Rs 17.20 at Rs 615.10.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 774.50 and 52-week low Rs 374.00 on 31 March, 2022 and 11 August, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 19.05 percent below its 52-week high and 67.63 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 8,871.62 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    V.I.P. Industries - 130722 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #V.I.P. Industries
    first published: Jul 13, 2022 02:51 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.