you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 02:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold V.I.P. Industries; target of Rs 472: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on V.I.P. Industries with a target price of Rs 472 in its research report dated February 12, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on V.I.P. Industries


We cut our EPS estimates by 5%/7% for FY21E/FY22E and downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD as 1) VIP has ceded market share due to rising competitive intensity 2) growth concerns can aggravate further if there is an extended factory shut down in China due to Coronavirus mayhem as only 60% of the requirements for 1QFY21 (strongest quarter) are currently hedged by placing advance orders and 3) extended slowdown in discretionary spending amid weak environment has structurally de-railed the growth momentum. Despite near term growth headwinds, margin performance has been commendable (Gross margin/Ind-AS adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 560bps/290bps respectively) due to superior product mix, stable rupee and benign raw material prices. While we believe the long term story of premiumisation remains intact valuations at 35x FY21E may appear pricey given emanating growth challenges.


Outlook


We thus downgrade the stock to HOLD (earlier BUY) and revise our TP to Rs472 (Rs501 earlier) effectively valuing it at 32x Sep21 EPS estimates.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Feb 13, 2020 02:45 pm

tags #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #V.I.P. Industries

