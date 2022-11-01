English
    Hold V-Guard Industries; target of Rs 285: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on V-Guard Industries with a target price of Rs 285 in its research report dated October 28, 2022.

    November 01, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on V-Guard Industries


    V-Guard is among India’s leading fast moving consumer electrical goods companies with market leadership position in the stabiliser business. The company has a wide portfolio of products ranging from switchgears, water heaters, stabilisers, fans and many more • V-Guard has maintained strong return ratios with RoE and RoCE at ~17% and ~23%, respectively (three year’s average).


    Outlook


    We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value V-Guard at Rs 285 i.e. 40x P/E on FY24E EPS.


