Hold V-Guard Industries; target of Rs 285: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on V-Guard Industries

V-Guard is among India’s leading fast moving consumer electrical goods companies with market leadership position in the stabiliser business. The company has a wide portfolio of products ranging from switchgears, water heaters, stabilisers, fans and many more • V-Guard has maintained strong return ratios with RoE and RoCE at ~17% and ~23%, respectively (three year’s average).

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value V-Guard at Rs 285 i.e. 40x P/E on FY24E EPS.

V-Guard Industries - 31-10-2022 - icici