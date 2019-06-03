Hold V-Guard Industries; target of Rs 255: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on V-Guard Industries

V-Guard’s net earnings adjusted for higher ad spend in Q4FY2018 saw a decline owing to seasonal factors affecting non-south revenue and weak operating margins. V-Guard will be spending Rs. 130-140 crore over next two years on increasing in-house manufacturing of products. It is also seeking inorganic growth opportunities.

Outlook

We maintain our Hold rating on V-guard Industries with a revised PT of Rs. 255 as we believe it is fairly valued factoring 15% CAGR growth in revenues and improvement in OPM during FY2019-FY2021E.

