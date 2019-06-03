App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 05:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold V-Guard Industries; target of Rs 255: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on V-Guard Industries with a target price of Rs 255 in its research report dated May 30, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on V-Guard Industries


V-Guard’s net earnings adjusted for higher ad spend in Q4FY2018 saw a decline owing to seasonal factors affecting non-south revenue and weak operating margins. V-Guard will be spending Rs. 130-140 crore over next two years on increasing in-house manufacturing of products. It is also seeking inorganic growth opportunities.


Outlook


We maintain our Hold rating on V-guard Industries with a revised PT of Rs. 255 as we believe it is fairly valued factoring 15% CAGR growth in revenues and improvement in OPM during FY2019-FY2021E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 3, 2019 05:28 pm

tags #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan #V-Guard Industries

