Hold V-Guard Industries; target of Rs 250: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on V-Guard Industries

Gradual pick up in South for its summer products (fans and voltage stablisers) to provide some respite but revenue growth to fall short of guidance due to slower than expected pick up in its flagship products. Operating margins are expected to remain under pressure despite price hike taken (up to 2%) across fans, voltage stablisers and pumps.

Outlook

We reiterate our Hold rating on the stock to with a revised PT of Rs 250 based on near-term headwinds such as lower replacement demand off-take in its core segments due to slower pick up in construction activity in Kerala.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.