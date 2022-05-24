English
    Hold V-Guard Industries; target of Rs 245: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on V-Guard Industries with a target price of Rs 245 in its research report dated May 23, 2022.

    May 24, 2022
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's report on V-Guard Industries


    VGRD posted revenue/EBITDA beat of 5%/14%, but the contraction in GM continued with it declining by 268bps yoy/189bps qoq to 28.7%. Lower than estimated other opex and employee cost partially offset GM contraction impact. EBITDAM was 10.6% (-240bps yoy). The Electronics segment's EBIT margin fell sharply (-399bps yoy), as did Consumer Durables (-231bps yoy). Compared with FY21, the revenue contribution from the South was stable in FY22, at 58%. Demand in the North and West regions remain healthy. Channel inventory is not very high currently, and demand for the Consumer Durables segment is expected to be healthy. Inventories at the company level should also moderate gradually. The focus remains on increasing in-house manufacturing.



    Outlook


    Management believes the maximum impact of commodity inflation on GMs is already reflected in Q4. We are raising FY23-24 revenue estimates by 5%, along with a 1%/4% increase in EBITDA. Retain Hold with a revised Jun'23E TP of Rs245 (31x Jun'24E EPS).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 24, 2022
