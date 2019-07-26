Hold V-Guard Industries; target of Rs 230: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on V-Guard Industries

V-Guard’s Q1FY20 performance was largely driven by electronic and consumer durable categories, up 18% and 15% YoY, respectively. Electronic products (stabilisers, UPS) sales growth came on the back of a revival in sales of air conditioners while consumer durable sales growth came in on a low base. During the period, increase in gross margin (up 200 bps) coupled with a change in product mix helped drive EBITDA margins. This resulted in strong PAT growth of ~50% YoY in Q1FY20. The period also witnessed an improvement in working capital cycle by 11 days compared to Q1FY19, mainly due to higher inventory turnover. This has helped increase the net cash position of the company to Rs 325 crore. The management has guided for 15% growth (I-direct model ~13%) in revenue and increased EBITDA margin led by strong growth in the non-south region and better gross margin, going forward.

Outlook

We model revenue earning CAGR of 13%, 21% in FY19-21E led by strong performance by new product categories and expansion in new geographies. However, profitability is largely dependent on few product categories (such as stabilisers), which is seasonal in nature. Hence, we believe a re-rating would only be possible with rising contribution of high margin products into V-Guard’s total product portfolio. We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 230/share.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.