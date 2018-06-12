App
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 02:43 PM IST

Hold V Guard Industries; target of Rs 215: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on V Guard Industries with a target price of Rs 215 in its research report dated May 31, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on V Guard Industries


V Guard Industries (VGI) posted 13%/15% excise adjusted revenue growth for Q4/FY18, driven by fans and UPS segments. Key highlights: a) while fans and UPS grew better than industry at ~25% in Q4FY18, cables & wires and stabiliser segments were adversely impacted by weaker realty and cooling markets, respectively; and b) INR350mn of additional one-time ad-spend led to 350/200bps decline in margins in Q4/FY18 to 5.7%/8% (adjusted margins stood at 12.6%/10% versus 9.3%/10% in Q4/FY17), which is likely to spill over to Q1FY19 as well. While we trim FY19/20E EPS by 5% each building in higher ad-spends, we believe, VGI’s focus on brand revamp and new SKU/product launches will likely drive 18% revenue CAGR over FY18-20E. However, deeper brand penetration in non-South regions to command better prices (hence, margins) remains key.

Outlook
Maintain ‘HOLD’ with a revised TP of INR215 (INR230 earlier) given rich valuations at 36x FY20E EPS, which caps upside.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 12, 2018 02:43 pm

tags #Edelweiss #Hold #Recommendations #V-Guard Industries

