Hold V Guard Industries; target of Rs 215: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on V Guard Industries with a target price of Rs 215 in its research report dated May 31, 2018.
Edelweiss' research report on V Guard Industries
V Guard Industries (VGI) posted 13%/15% excise adjusted revenue growth for Q4/FY18, driven by fans and UPS segments. Key highlights: a) while fans and UPS grew better than industry at ~25% in Q4FY18, cables & wires and stabiliser segments were adversely impacted by weaker realty and cooling markets, respectively; and b) INR350mn of additional one-time ad-spend led to 350/200bps decline in margins in Q4/FY18 to 5.7%/8% (adjusted margins stood at 12.6%/10% versus 9.3%/10% in Q4/FY17), which is likely to spill over to Q1FY19 as well. While we trim FY19/20E EPS by 5% each building in higher ad-spends, we believe, VGI’s focus on brand revamp and new SKU/product launches will likely drive 18% revenue CAGR over FY18-20E. However, deeper brand penetration in non-South regions to command better prices (hence, margins) remains key.Outlook
Maintain ‘HOLD’ with a revised TP of INR215 (INR230 earlier) given rich valuations at 36x FY20E EPS, which caps upside.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.