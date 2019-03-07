Hold V-GUARD Industries; target of Rs 207: Geojit

Geojit's research report on V-GUARD Industries

V-Guard Industries Ltd (VGIL) is one of the leading players in electrical consumer durables space. Major product segment includes Stabilizers, Cables & Wires, UPS, Pumps and Electrical Appliance. Q3FY19 revenue grew by 12% but PAT declined by 6% YoY. EBITDA margin fell by 180bps YoY to 7.6% on account of volatility in commodity prices & INR depreciation.

Outlook

We roll forward to FY21E and value VGIL at 34x, but given premium valuation and near-term pressure on margins we downgrade to “Hold” from Accumulate with a target price of Rs207.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.