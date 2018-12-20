App
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2018 01:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold UPL; target of Rs 777: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on UPL with a target price of Rs 777 in its research report dated December 18, 2018.

Sharekhan's research report on UPL


Acquisition of Arysta to push up UPL in the global agrichemical ranking with robust growth outlook over the medium to long term, given the enhanced product portfolio and geographical reach. However, there are near-term challenges in terms of weak performance in Europe due to dry spells and heat wave. In addition, there could be additional integration-related expenses in the near future.


Outlook


Consequently, we are downgrading our recommendation to Hold with a PT of Rs. 777. We will review our rating once we factor the impact of Arysta’s acquisition in our consolidated earnings estimates.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Dec 20, 2018 01:09 pm

tags #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan #UPL

