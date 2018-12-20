Hold UPL; target of Rs 777: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on UPL

Acquisition of Arysta to push up UPL in the global agrichemical ranking with robust growth outlook over the medium to long term, given the enhanced product portfolio and geographical reach. However, there are near-term challenges in terms of weak performance in Europe due to dry spells and heat wave. In addition, there could be additional integration-related expenses in the near future.

Outlook

Consequently, we are downgrading our recommendation to Hold with a PT of Rs. 777. We will review our rating once we factor the impact of Arysta’s acquisition in our consolidated earnings estimates.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.