Hold United Spirits; target of Rs 615: ICICI Direct

United Spirits’ volumes for Q1FY20 grew 6% YoY, impacted by disruptions related to general elections (like regulation of distillery timings, dry days, etc). Net revenue for Q1FY20 grew 10% YoY to Rs 2218 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 2173 crore) partly due to one-time sale of bulk scotch worth Rs 97 crore (adjusted growth at 6% YoY). EBITDA margin surprised positively with YoY growth of 772 bps YoY to 17.8%. In spite of 290 bps YoY decline in gross margins (due to higher input cost) to 47.2%, EBITDA margins expanded due to lower marketing, employee and other expenses. EBITDA grew 95% YoY to Rs 395 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 294 crore). The strong operational performance was negatively impacted, to a certain extent, by higher depreciation expense (Rs 50 crore vs. Rs 34 crore in Q1FY19) mainly due to transition to Ind-As 116 'leases' accounting. Subsequently, PAT grew 143% to Rs 197 crore and was above I-direct estimate of Rs 143 crore.

Outlook

The management expects to deal with higher input price inflation by managing its A&P, other expenses. The management has guided at double digit revenue growth and mid to high teen margin over the medium term. However, concerns remain like the recent intention of states like Andhra Pradesh to apply policies related to liquor ban. We value the stock at ~40x FY21 EPS to arrive at a target price of Rs 615 with a HOLD rating.

