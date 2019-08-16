App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold United Breweries; target of Rs 1500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on United Breweries with a target price of Rs 1500 in its research report dated August 14, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on United Breweries


United Breweries (UBL) grew 10% YoY in Q1FY20 with volume growth of 5%. Although the volume growth comes on a high base of 12% volume growth in Q1FY19, the current volume growth was impacted by general election related restrictions in supplies, production and dispatch of beer during May and April of Q1FY20. However, growth was largely secular across the key geographies. EBITDA margins were negated by 540 bps to 16.1% mainly due to lower gross margins (higher ENA and barley prices). Subsequently, EBITDA and PAT de-grew 18% and 26%, respectively. On the CCI probe, the company has disclosed that it has not received any demand order and has not provided any estimated financial impact of the probe.


Outlook


However, we maintain our HOLD recommendation as the price captures the medium and long term positivity in the sector (~46x P/E multiple).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
Read More
First Published on Aug 16, 2019 03:03 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #United Breweries

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.