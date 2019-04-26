App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2019 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 4887: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on Ultratech Cement with a target price of Rs 4887 in its research report dated April 24, 2019.

Arihant Capital's research report on Ultratech Cement


UltraTech reported stellar set of Q4FY19 numbers surpassing our estimates on all fronts. Revenue increased 17.4% YoY to Rs 109bn ahead of our estimate of Rs 95.7bn, EBITDA rose 31% YoY to Rs 23.3bn (estimate Rs 16.9bn), while PAT jumped 127.1% YoY to Rs 10bn (estimate Rs 6.2bn). PAT figure is not directly comparable YoY due to inclusion of JP Cement and Binani Cement numbers. EBITDA margins at 21.4%, has seen expansion of 222bps YoY due to increased efficiency at company level despite elevated input costs.


Outlook


We are bullish on UltraTech from longer term perspective and it is our top pick in the cement sector. Maintain Hold with revised target price of Rs 4887, giving an upside potential of 11.2%.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Apr 26, 2019 05:11 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #Hold #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement

