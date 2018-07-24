App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 4000: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Ultratech Cement with a target price of Rs 4000 in its research report dated July 19, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ultratech Cement


Ultratech (UTCEM) reported Q1FY19 earnings below our estimates due to lower than expected realisations. Street is betting on sustainable strength in prices (with expansion in margins), led by strong demand and emerging discipline. However, we do not believe that this theme would unfold over next couple of years due to weak quality of demand and long pipeline of capacity addition in the sector.


Outlook


Most importantly, stretched valuations (EV/EBITDA at 15.2x, P/E of 29x FY20e) limits meaningful upside from current levels with limited margin of safety. We maintain HOLD with TP of Rs4000.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 24, 2018 04:08 pm

tags #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement

