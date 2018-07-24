Hold Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 4000: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ultratech Cement

Ultratech (UTCEM) reported Q1FY19 earnings below our estimates due to lower than expected realisations. Street is betting on sustainable strength in prices (with expansion in margins), led by strong demand and emerging discipline. However, we do not believe that this theme would unfold over next couple of years due to weak quality of demand and long pipeline of capacity addition in the sector.

Outlook

Most importantly, stretched valuations (EV/EBITDA at 15.2x, P/E of 29x FY20e) limits meaningful upside from current levels with limited margin of safety. We maintain HOLD with TP of Rs4000.

