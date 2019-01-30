App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 01:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 3725: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Ultratech Cement with a target price of Rs 3725 in its research report dated January 25, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ultratech Cement


Ultratech Cement (UTCEM) reported disappointing earnings for Q3FY19 with miss of 6%/13% on EBITDA/PAT level. Fall in realisations and higher than expected energy and maintenance cost drove the miss. Management sounded cautious on prices due to demand predominantly coming from non-trade segment and intense competition. We have been highlighting this structural change in the sector for past one year affecting pricing power of sector despite strong demand.


Outlook


Given the stretched valuations and overoptimistic street expectations, we maintain HOLD rating with TP of Rs3,725 (earlier Rs4,040).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 01:00 pm

tags #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.