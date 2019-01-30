Hold Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 3725: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ultratech Cement

Ultratech Cement (UTCEM) reported disappointing earnings for Q3FY19 with miss of 6%/13% on EBITDA/PAT level. Fall in realisations and higher than expected energy and maintenance cost drove the miss. Management sounded cautious on prices due to demand predominantly coming from non-trade segment and intense competition. We have been highlighting this structural change in the sector for past one year affecting pricing power of sector despite strong demand.

Outlook

Given the stretched valuations and overoptimistic street expectations, we maintain HOLD rating with TP of Rs3,725 (earlier Rs4,040).

