Hold Ujjivan Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 33 : Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Ujjivan SFB reported a strong beat on PAT, at Rs 2.9bn (vs our estimate of Rs1.9bn), mainly on continued negligible provision amid improving asset quality. The bank has guided for sustainable RoA at 2.25-2.5% going forward and credit cost of 1% for FY24. Overall credit growth accelerated to 27%YoY/12%QoQ due to continued growth from MFI/micro-individual loans as well as other retail loans. Disbursements were stronger at Rs48bn, mainly from MFI (78%); MFI share remains dominant at 71% of AUM and is, thus, a matter of concern, as the bank’s diversification strategy takes a back seat. Bank’s reverse merger is progressing well and has received NOC from the RBI; the bank expects the reverse merger to be completed by Sep-2023. We revise up our earnings for FY23E by 20%, while raising our estimates for FY25 by 5%, factoring-in a better growth trajectory and lower provisions. We believe FY23 is likely to be a bumper year for the bank, leading to 3.7% RoA/30% RoE owing to meaningful asset quality recovery and thus provision reversal, but is unlikely to be sustainable.

Outlook

We expect RoA/RoE to moderate to 2.2%/18% by FY25E, as provision cost normalizes. We continue to be concerned about the bank’s sub-par liability profile/higher MFI share. We retain HOLD on the stock with TP of Rs33/share and also on Ujjivan Financial Services (holdco) with TP of Rs312/share, applying 20% holdco discount.

