App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 02:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold TVS Motors; target of Rs 405: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on TVS Motors with a target price of Rs 405 in its research report dated July 22, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on TVS Motors


TVSL's results were operationally healthier with EBITDA margins at 8% (PLe: 7.2%), expanding +30bp YoY/ +100bp QoQ. The margin beat was led by higher-than expected decline in RM, cost control benefits and favorable forex movement. Going forward, while the management guided for sustenance of margins led by positive impact of a) RM decline, b) decline in import content and c) higher exports, it sounded cautious with downward revision in domestic 2W industry guidance to flat/negative in FY20 (v/s marginal growth earlier). TVSL will continue to outperform the industry driven by success of the new launches (Ntorq and Radeon) and strong export outlook. We remain cautious on the margin outlook, considering sizable incremental costs to implement BSVI norms in a muted demand environment, which is difficult to pass-on. Factoring the above, we have built-in overall volume growth of ~4%/6% and margins at 8.3% each for FY20/21E respectively.


Outlook


We arrive at price target of Rs405, at 19x FY21 core EPS (in-line with 10 year LPA) and Rs54 for NBFC. Maintain Hold.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 02:31 pm

tags #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #TVS Motors

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.