Hold TVS Motor; target of Rs 567: Centrum

Centrum's research report on TVS Motor

We maintain our Hold rating on TVS Motor (TVS) with a TP of Rs567 as the company reported a strong operational performance during 2QFY19, above our estimates. The management highlighted that company will not go for any price discounting for its products and despite several headwinds, the company has posted moderate growth during on-going festival season. We believe TVS is on the right track with exposure to high-growth segments - scooters and premium bikes and lucrative export markets. With the export markets recovering, the company is set to maintain its growth momentum. Despite exposure to premium segments and exports; multiple cost pressures, focus on volumes and regulatory cost pressures from new safety and emission norms will continue to keep rapid margin expansion under check. We believe most of the positives of rich product mix and healthy growth prospects are already priced in and hence, the stock offers limited upside from current levels.

Outlook

We value the stock on our differentiated AOCF/EV methodology and arrive at a target price of Rs567 (24.7x FY20E core EPS, plus Rs37 for TVS Credits), which implies limited upside from current levels. Hence, we maintain our HOLD recommendation on the stock. Key risk is faster than expected recovery in the company’s margin profile.

