App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold TVS Motor; target of Rs 567: Centrum

Centrum recommended hold rating on TVS Motor with a target price of Rs 567 in its research report dated October 23, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Centrum's research report on TVS Motor


We maintain our Hold rating on TVS Motor (TVS) with a TP of Rs567 as the company reported a strong operational performance during 2QFY19, above our estimates. The management highlighted that company will not go for any price discounting for its products and despite several headwinds, the company has posted moderate growth during on-going festival season. We believe TVS is on the right track with exposure to high-growth segments - scooters and premium bikes and lucrative export markets. With the export markets recovering, the company is set to maintain its growth momentum. Despite exposure to premium segments and exports; multiple cost pressures, focus on volumes and regulatory cost pressures from new safety and emission norms will continue to keep rapid margin expansion under check. We believe most of the positives of rich product mix and healthy growth prospects are already priced in and hence, the stock offers limited upside from current levels.


Outlook


We value the stock on our differentiated AOCF/EV methodology and arrive at a target price of Rs567 (24.7x FY20E core EPS, plus Rs37 for TVS Credits), which implies limited upside from current levels. Hence, we maintain our HOLD recommendation on the stock. Key risk is faster than expected recovery in the company’s margin profile.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 05:11 pm

tags #Centrum #Hold #Recommendations #TVS Motor

most popular

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.