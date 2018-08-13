Hold TV Today Network; target of Rs 450: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on TV Today Network

In Q1FY19, TV Today reported topline of Rs 181.9 crore, up 10.5% YoY, slightly lower than our estimate of Rs 186.8 crore. Broadcasting revenues at Rs 158.9 crore were up ~10% YoY (a tad lower than expected growth: ~13% YoY) & weaker than Zee Media, TV18 news business that reported revenue growth of ~35%, 14% YoY, respectively, in the quarter. Radio business revenues, down ~15% YoY at Rs 5.8 crore, were also lower than expected flattish growth EBITDA came in at Rs 63.6 crore, much ahead of our expectation of Rs 58.8 crore, given lower other expenses. EBITDA margins, thus, were at 34.9%, up 590 bps YoY, much ahead of our expectation of 31.5% PAT came in at Rs 41 crore, higher than our estimate of Rs 36.4 crore owing to the beat on the operating front.

Outlook

TV Today remains one of the major player in the news space with a proven track record of strong cash flow generation and sustained leadership in the Hindi segment. The sharp improvement in margins was a positive during the quarter. However, sustainability of the same remains to be seen. We also note that the exit of the radio business would also boost the margin profile, going ahead. We have now increased our margin estimates, given the operating benefit of broadcasting segments as well as exit of radio business. However, its continued lower revenue growth despite leadership in terms of ratings remains a concern. Hence, we maintain our HOLD recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 450/share (valuing at 15x FY20 P/E).

