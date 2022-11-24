English
    Hold TV Today Network; target of Rs 290: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on TV Today Network with a target price of Rs 290 in its research report dated November 14, 2022.

    November 24, 2022 / 03:55 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on TV Today Network


    TV Today Network (TV Today) is a leading news company engaged in broadcasting operations. Part of the India Today Group, the company operates mainly in three segments—digital, television and radio broadcasting. It has consistently maintained its leadership in the Hindi new segment across the last two decades.


    Outlook


    We downgrade from BUY to HOLD as ad spends outlook remains challenging in the near term. Soft ad momentum will also translate into margin softness, in our view. We value TV Today at Rs 290 i.e. 10x FY24E P/E


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

