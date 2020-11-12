PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 06:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold TV Today Network; target of Rs 240: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on TV Today Network with a target price of Rs 240 in its research report dated November 09, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on TV Today Network


TV Today reported a better-than-expected set of Q2FY21 numbers led by a faster recovery in revenues in broadcasting and digital segment. Operating revenue came in at Rs 176.7 crore, down 2% YoY with TV broadcasting revenue at Rs 143.6 crore (~1% YoY growth). Radio segment disappointed again with a straight seventh quarterly de-growth with revenues declining 65.7% YoY to Rs 1 crore as ad spend across sectors remained low. Digital revenue recovered fastest with healthy growth of 12.7% YoY and came in at Rs 31.2 crore. EBITDA was at Rs 41.2 crore, up 21.2% YoY owing to reduced admin expenses (suspension of a print daily) and employee costs. EBITDA margin came in at 23.3%, up 445 bps YoY. Subsequently, PAT was at Rs 27.7 crore, up 20.6% YoY due to a good operating performance.


Outlook


Aaj Tak has lost its leadership in the Hindi news segment while India Today market share is on the decline in the English segment. Considering the state elections in Bihar in Q3, news segment will maintain viewership. However, overall news viewership has dipped QoQ post initial phases of lockdown. Losing market leadership and absence of currency data during the quarter will affect ad volume/pricing in our view. We will wait till flagship channel gets traction and also monitor how viewership data by new standards plays out. We dow.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 12, 2020 06:08 pm

