Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 12:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold TTK Prestige; target of Rs 8100: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on TTK Prestige with a target price of Rs 8100 in its research report dated January 29, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on TTK Prestige


TTK reported robust revenue growth (net of discounts) of 20.5% YoY to Rs 552.0 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 549.9 crore). The healthy growth can be attributed to buoyant consumer sentiment and a shift of the festive season. Domestic sales grew 23% YoY to Rs 588 crore while exports grew 14.4% YoY to Rs 9.6 crore EBITDA margins for the quarter expanded 100 bps YoY to 15.5% (I-direct estimate: 14.5%) mainly on account of a favourable product mix and lower other expenses. Higher employee expenses (up 30% YoY) curtailed the margin expansion, to a certain extent Higher other income (up 81% YoY to Rs 6.6 crore) further boosted PAT growth. Net profit grew 30.2% YoY to Rs 56.8 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 52.4 crore).


Outlook


TTK Prestige has virtually debt free status, a cash rich B/S, generating RoIC of ~30%. We roll our estimates to FY21E and expect revenue and EBITDA to grow at a CAGR of 14% and 19%, respectively, in FY18-21E. On account of recent stock price appreciation (27% since our last result update), it is currently quoting at 32.9x P/E on FY21E EPS. Therefore, we downgrade the stock to HOLD recommendation and value it at Rs 8100 i.e. 35x P/E on FY21E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 31, 2019 12:53 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #TTK Prestige

