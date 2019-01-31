Hold TTK Prestige; target of Rs 8100: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on TTK Prestige

TTK reported robust revenue growth (net of discounts) of 20.5% YoY to Rs 552.0 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 549.9 crore). The healthy growth can be attributed to buoyant consumer sentiment and a shift of the festive season. Domestic sales grew 23% YoY to Rs 588 crore while exports grew 14.4% YoY to Rs 9.6 crore EBITDA margins for the quarter expanded 100 bps YoY to 15.5% (I-direct estimate: 14.5%) mainly on account of a favourable product mix and lower other expenses. Higher employee expenses (up 30% YoY) curtailed the margin expansion, to a certain extent Higher other income (up 81% YoY to Rs 6.6 crore) further boosted PAT growth. Net profit grew 30.2% YoY to Rs 56.8 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 52.4 crore).

Outlook

TTK Prestige has virtually debt free status, a cash rich B/S, generating RoIC of ~30%. We roll our estimates to FY21E and expect revenue and EBITDA to grow at a CAGR of 14% and 19%, respectively, in FY18-21E. On account of recent stock price appreciation (27% since our last result update), it is currently quoting at 32.9x P/E on FY21E EPS. Therefore, we downgrade the stock to HOLD recommendation and value it at Rs 8100 i.e. 35x P/E on FY21E EPS.

