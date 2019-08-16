App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold TTK Prestige; target of Rs 6580: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on TTK Prestige with a target price of Rs 6580 in its research report dated August 13, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on TTK Prestige


TTK Prestige reported a moderate set of numbers, with numbers coming in below our estimates across all parameters. The management attributed the weak growth to a slowdown in rural demand coupled with delayed monsoon and absence of institutional order in Q1FY20. Revenue grew 3.5% YoY to Rs 433.6 crore, with cookers segment declining 7% YoY. Excluding the institutional order and rural sales (7-8%), the underlying growth for the quarter was at 17%. On account of negative operating leverage, EBITDA margins declined 20 bps YoY to 13.0%. Following the weak operational performance, PAT grew a mere 1.6% YoY to Rs 36.5 crore.


Outlook


We maintain HOLD rating and value it at Rs 6580 i.e. 35x P/E on FY21E EPS (earlier TP: Rs 6900).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 16, 2019 03:59 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #TTK Prestige

