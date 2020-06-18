Hold Triveni Turbine; target of Rs 77: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Triveni Turbine

Weak results for Q4FY20 as revenues declined sharply affected by the COVID-19 led lockdown resulting in lower operating profit and margins. Net earnings declined on lower operational performance. The management guided that the company could see a decline in revenue by 10 to 15% and profit by ~20% for FY2021. Although Management expects better order inflow during FY2021 due to postponement of order finalization in Q4FY20 and healthy enquiry pipeline but expects deliveries of orders more bunched up towards FY2022. Balance sheet remains strong with strong cash position and current order book remains healthy at 0.9x FY2020 revenues.

Outlook

We retain our Hold rating on Triveni Turbine Limited (TT) with a revised PT of Rs.77 considering near term uncertainties regarding execution and order booking.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.