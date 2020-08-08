172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-triveni-turbine-target-of-rs-72-sharekhan-5665191.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2020 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Triveni Turbine; target of Rs 72: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Triveni Turbine with a target price of Rs 72 in its research report dated August 06, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Triveni Turbine


Tepid results for Q1FY2021, as revenue declined sharply,affected by COVID-19 led lockdown,although margins improved because of favourable raw-material cost and cost rationalisationalong with lower tax,leading to lower decline of PAT. Order inflow remained weak with marginaldecline in order book during Q1FY2021. Management has largely maintained its earlier guidance i.e., decline in revenue by 10% to 15% and profit by 15% to 20% for FY2021 in the worst-case scenario. Although management expects better order inflow during H2FY2021 due to postponement of order finalisationalong with healthy enquiry pipeline, it expects deliveries of orders more bunched up towards FY2022. Balance sheet remains strong with strong cash position and current order book remaining healthy at 0.9x its TTM consolidated revenue.



Outlook


We retain our Hold rating on Triveni Turbine Limited (TT) with a revised PT of Rs.72, considering near-term uncertainties regarding executionand order booking.



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


First Published on Aug 8, 2020 04:36 pm

tags #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Triveni Turbine

