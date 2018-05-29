Hold Triveni Turbine; target of Rs 111: Geojit

Geojit recommended hold rating on Triveni Turbine with a target price of Rs 111 in its research report dated May 25, 2018.
Geojit's research report on Triveni Turbine
Triveni Turbine Ltd (TTL) is the domestic market leader in steam turbines up to 30 MW. The Company designs and manufactures steam turbines up to 100 MW, and delivers robust, reliable and efficient end-to-end solutions. Revenue from turbine increased by 40% YoY while order bookings grew by 36% YoY, giving signs of revival in the sector.
Outlook
We expect 12% YoY growth in order book in FY18 will augur well to provide revenue growth in the coming quarters. We upgrade our rating to Hold due to attaining stability in order book and value TTL at a P/E of 23x on FY20 earnings.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.