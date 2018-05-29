Hold Triveni Turbine; target of Rs 111: Geojit

Geojit's research report on Triveni Turbine

Triveni Turbine Ltd (TTL) is the domestic market leader in steam turbines up to 30 MW. The Company designs and manufactures steam turbines up to 100 MW, and delivers robust, reliable and efficient end-to-end solutions. Revenue from turbine increased by 40% YoY while order bookings grew by 36% YoY, giving signs of revival in the sector.

Outlook

We expect 12% YoY growth in order book in FY18 will augur well to provide revenue growth in the coming quarters. We upgrade our rating to Hold due to attaining stability in order book and value TTL at a P/E of 23x on FY20 earnings.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.