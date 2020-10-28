172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-torrent-pharmaceuticals-target-of-rs-2871-sharekhan-6027871.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Torrent Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 2871: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Torrent Pharmaceuticals with a target price of Rs 2871 in its research report dated October 26, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research repor on Torrent Pharmaceuticals


Torrent reported a mixed performance for the quarter with results missing estimates. Revenues were flat YoY, while PAT grew 27% backed by OPM expansion. Outlook for the India business is healthy and Torrent looks to outperform the industry growth. Other markets such as US are under stress, while Europe performance is likely to improve, though over medium term. USFDA response on resolution for Dahej & Indrad is awaited. Rich valuation and recent run up in stock prices leaves limited upside.


Outlook


We retain Hold recommendation on the stock of Torrent Pharma (Torrent) with a revised PT of Rs 2871.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 28, 2020 01:22 pm

tags #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.