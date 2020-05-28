Hold Torrent Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 2574: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Torrent Pharma’s (Torrent) Q4FY20 performance was largely in-line with estimates aided by strong India growth and controlled costs. Consolidated revenue grew 4.8% YoY and EBITDA margin improved 270/70bps YoY/QoQ to 28.2% (I-Sec: 26.8%). Adjusted PAT more than doubled to Rs2.6bn (I-Sec: Rs2.2bn) driven by better margin and lower tax rate. US sales remained flat QoQ at US$52mn vs estimated US$51mn despite the company having OAI status on two important plants and no new approvals.

Outlook

The growth in India business was strong at 11.4%, recovered well after three quarters of single digit growth as high base normalised and volume growth improved from recent launches including Ticagrelor, Vildagliptin, Remogliflozin etc. Maintain HOLD.



