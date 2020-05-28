App
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 12:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Torrent Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 2574: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities recommended hold rating on Torrent Pharmaceuticals with a target price of Rs 2574 in its research report dated May 27, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on Torrent Pharmaceuticals


Torrent Pharma’s (Torrent) Q4FY20 performance was largely in-line with estimates aided by strong India growth and controlled costs. Consolidated revenue grew 4.8% YoY and EBITDA margin improved 270/70bps YoY/QoQ to 28.2% (I-Sec: 26.8%). Adjusted PAT more than doubled to Rs2.6bn (I-Sec: Rs2.2bn) driven by better margin and lower tax rate. US sales remained flat QoQ at US$52mn vs estimated US$51mn despite the company having OAI status on two important plants and no new approvals.


Outlook


The growth in India business was strong at 11.4%, recovered well after three quarters of single digit growth as high base normalised and volume growth improved from recent launches including Ticagrelor, Vildagliptin, Remogliflozin etc. Maintain HOLD.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on May 28, 2020 12:18 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Securities #Recommendations #Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Coronavirus pandemic: Coal supply by CIL to power sector dips 22% to 32 MT in April due to demand slump

Modi 2.0: One year of progressive policies that translated into very little

Google sees resurgence in state-backed hacking, phishing related to COVID-19

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

