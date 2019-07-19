Hold Torrent Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1720: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Torrent Pharmaceuticals

USFDA classifies Dahej facility under OAI; Although existing operations are not impacted, future product approvals from this facility could get delayed. We expect Q1FY2020 to be a good quarter due to operational leverage from the acquired domestic business. We expect Torrent Pharma to report sales and adjusted profit CAGR of 17% and 43%, respectively, over FY2019-FY2021E.

Outlook

We maintain our Hold recommendation on Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited (Torrent Pharma) with unchanged PT of Rs. 1,720.

