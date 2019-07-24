App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Torrent Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1720: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Torrent Pharmaceuticals with a target price of Rs 1720 in its research report dated July 23, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Torrent Pharmaceuticals


Q1FY2020 quarterly operating performance of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited was better than our expectations and is sustainable. USFDA classified Dahej Facility under OAI; Although FY2020 numbers may not be impacted, future product approvals from this facility could get delayed. USFDA response is awaited. We expect the company to report sales and adjusted profit CAGR of 17% and 43%, respectively, over FY2019-FY2021E.


Outlook


We maintain our Hold recommendation on the stock with unchanged PT of Rs. 1,720.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 24, 2019 03:23 pm

tags #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Torrent Pharmaceuticals

