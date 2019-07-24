Hold Torrent Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1720: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Q1FY2020 quarterly operating performance of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited was better than our expectations and is sustainable. USFDA classified Dahej Facility under OAI; Although FY2020 numbers may not be impacted, future product approvals from this facility could get delayed. USFDA response is awaited. We expect the company to report sales and adjusted profit CAGR of 17% and 43%, respectively, over FY2019-FY2021E.

Outlook

We maintain our Hold recommendation on the stock with unchanged PT of Rs. 1,720.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.