 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold Torrent Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1720: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Jan 29, 2023 / 07:08 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Torrent Pharmaceuticals with a target price of Rs 1720 in its research report dated January 27, 2023.

ICICI Direct's research report on Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Incorporated in 1959, Torrent remains a key play in branded generics (~60% of sales) with strong India franchise and growing exports traction. Revenues – India including CRAMs (59.8%), Brazil (8.3%), US (11.3%) and Germany (10.4%) • Torrent is the eighth largest domestic player and is ranked in top 10 for CVS, CNS, V&M, GI and anti-diabetes therapies in India.

Outlook

We maintain HOLD as the current price factors in potential upside from the branded business. Valued at Rs 1720 i.e. 32x FY25E EPS of Rs 53.8.

For all recommendations report, click here