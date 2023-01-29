Hold Torrent Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1720: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Incorporated in 1959, Torrent remains a key play in branded generics (~60% of sales) with strong India franchise and growing exports traction. Revenues – India including CRAMs (59.8%), Brazil (8.3%), US (11.3%) and Germany (10.4%) • Torrent is the eighth largest domestic player and is ranked in top 10 for CVS, CNS, V&M, GI and anti-diabetes therapies in India.



Outlook

We maintain HOLD as the current price factors in potential upside from the branded business. Valued at Rs 1720 i.e. 32x FY25E EPS of Rs 53.8.

