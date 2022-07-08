Hold Torrent Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1615: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Incorporated in 1959, Torrent has a strong presence in domestic and semi-regulated markets and a growing presence in regulated markets. Revenues – India including CRAMs (57%), Brazil (9%), US (13%) and Germany (11%) • Torrent is the eighth largest domestic player and is ranked in the top 10 for CVS, CNS, V&M, GI and anti-diabetes therapies in India.

Outlook

Hence, our target price has also now been revised to Rs 1615/share post this corporate action. However, we change our rating from BUY to HOLD due to the recent run-up in the stock. We value Torrent Pharma at Rs 1615 i.e. 30x FY24E EPS of Rs 53.9.

More Info

At 14:56 hrs Torrent Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 1,464.50, down Rs 10.00, or 0.68 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,509.75 and an intraday low of Rs 1,462.60.

It was trading with volumes of 92,129 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 3,266 shares, an increase of 2,720.59 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.73 percent or Rs 25.05 at Rs 1,474.48.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,652.23 and 52-week low Rs 1,242.50 on 31 December, 2021 and 12 May, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 11.36 percent below its 52-week high and 17.87 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 24,782.67 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals - 080722 - icici