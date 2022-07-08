English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:\Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal: a session power packed with lots of intelligence and tactics required to sell write options, on 13th July at 5pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Torrent Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1615: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Torrent Pharmaceuticals with a target price of Rs 1615 in its research report dated July 08, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 08, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Torrent Pharmaceuticals

    Incorporated in 1959, Torrent has a strong presence in domestic and semi-regulated markets and a growing presence in regulated markets. Revenues – India including CRAMs (57%), Brazil (9%), US (13%) and Germany (11%) • Torrent is the eighth largest domestic player and is ranked in the top 10 for CVS, CNS, V&M, GI and anti-diabetes therapies in India.


    Outlook


    Hence, our target price has also now been revised to Rs 1615/share post this corporate action. However, we change our rating from BUY to HOLD due to the recent run-up in the stock. We value Torrent Pharma at Rs 1615 i.e. 30x FY24E EPS of Rs 53.9.


    More Info


    At 14:56 hrs Torrent Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 1,464.50, down Rs 10.00, or 0.68 percent.

    Close

    Related stories


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,509.75 and an intraday low of Rs 1,462.60.


    It was trading with volumes of 92,129 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 3,266 shares, an increase of 2,720.59 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.73 percent or Rs 25.05 at Rs 1,474.48.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,652.23 and 52-week low Rs 1,242.50 on 31 December, 2021 and 12 May, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 11.36 percent below its 52-week high and 17.87 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 24,782.67 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Torrent Pharmaceuticals - 080722 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Torrent Pharmaceuticals
    first published: Jul 8, 2022 03:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.