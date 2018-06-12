App
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Torrent Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1333: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Torrent Pharmaceuticals with a target price of Rs 1333 in its research report dated May 31, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Torrent Pharmaceuticals


Torrent Pharmaceuticals’ (TRP) Q4FY18 numbers were weak, with top line up 22%, on Unichem acquisition, and bottom line up 11%, on one-time reversal of deferred tax liability. Excluding Unichem, domestic sales grew 11%, implying that Unichem contributed ~INR1.7bn to top-line in Q4FY18. In the US, acquisitions offset sustained pricing pressure. In Brazil, which is currently in the midst of strikes and an impending election, TRP was allowed to take negligible price increases. Going forward, to make the Unichem acquisition earnings accretive by FY20, TRP needs to: i) arrest the decline in Unichem portfolio; ii) improve MR productivity; and iii) improve EBITDA margin from current levels of ~18%.

Outlook
We believe the stock is fairly valued at current levels of 21.3x FY20E earnings, a 14% premium to the sector. Maintain ‘HOLD’ with TP of INR1,333.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 12, 2018 02:43 pm

#Edelweiss #Hold #Recommendations #Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

