you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Torrent Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1333: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Torrent Pharmaceuticals with a target price of Rs 1333 in its research report dated July 11, 2018.

 
 
Edelweiss' research report on Torrent Pharmaceuticals


Key financials deteriorated in FY18, led by a leveraged acquisition and weak operating performance. i) RoCE declined to 15%, from 21% in FY17, and from last five years’ average of 35%; ii) debt increased by ~INR35bn; and 3) free-cash-flow turned negative to INR1.7bn, despite almost flat top-line, due to INR3.6bn increase in working capital and INR7.9bn of capex, which increased by 62%. During FY18, Torrent Pharmaceuticals (TRP) further consolidated its presence in the domestic market with the Unichem acquisition, where ~60% of portfolio overlaps (30% as per mgmt), albeit at expensive valuations of 4.1x trailing revenues. This acquisition is RoCE and earnings dilutive as it will generate single-digit return over the next two years.


Outlook


Our analysis suggests a ~10% revenue CAGR for the Unichem portfolio over next three years, with EBITDA margin improving from 18% to 30%. A detailed analysis of Unichem portfolio is on Page 15.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 13, 2018 05:02 pm

tags #Edelweiss #Hold #Recommendations #Torrent Pharmaceuticals

