Hold Torrent Pharma; target of Rs 2130: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on Torrent Pharma

Torrent’s Q1FY24 performance was boosted by the acquisition of Curatio in India, while delay in shipments derailed growth in Brazil (sales of ~INR 250mn in Q1). Organic growth in domestic branded biz is estimated at ~8-9% led by price rise and new launches. Lower share of CDMO sales (5.1% in Q1 vs 6.6% last year) and soaring India contribution (55% in Q1 vs 53%) drove 300bps YoY (320 bps QoQ) expansion in gross margin to 74.9%. It aims to file 7-9 products in the US every year and launch 10-12 products (incl. oncology), which will likely increase US quarterly sales run-rate to USD 50mn-60mn in a few years.

Outlook

While we like Torrent’s niche focus on branded generics, the stock trades at a pricey 22x / 19x FY24E / FY25E EV/EBITDA. Maintain HOLD with a revised TP of INR 2,130 on 20x FY25E EV/EBITDA.

