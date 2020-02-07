App
Stocks
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 02:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Titan Company; target of Rs 1264: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Titan Company with a target price of Rs 1264 in its research report dated February 04, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Titan Company


We are cutting FY20, FY21 and FY22 EPS estimates by 2.9%, 4.9% and 7.4% following 1) tepid consumer demand following 20.6% higher gold prices 2) 5% decline in jewellery grammage despite 16% higher number of stores and 12% higher area and 3) trade issues in watch business and 4) sudden loss of sales momentum in eyewear business. TTAN has sustained Tanishq store opening guidance to 60 and focus seems to grow in new cities with 80% of new stores on L2 model. However, structural growth story led by consumer shift towards organized players, strong brand, growing store network, focus on wedding jewellery and expected gains from implementation of Hallmarking (Jan2021) is intact. We expect steady improvement in profitability in watches while Eyewear is remains in investment phase. We believe new businesses like Taneira and Fragrances hold immense potential in long term. We expected gradual recovery to set in and estimate 23.9% PAT CAGR over FY20-22.


Outlook


We value the stock at 46xFY22 EPS and arrive at a target price of Rs1264 (Rs1189 earlier based on 46xSept21 EPS). We retain hold and recommendation addition on declines for long term gains.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Feb 7, 2020 02:29 pm

tags #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Titan Company

