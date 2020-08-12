Hold Titan Company; target of Rs 1057: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Titan Company

We cut FY21/22/23 EPS of TTAN by 50.8%, 1.6% and 1.0% following Rs2.7bn loss in 1Q and near term headwinds led by 1) tepid discretionary demand due to lower purchasing power and negative consumer sentiment 2) likely demand impact due to 43% jump in gold prices 3) Ineffective hedging loss in Jewellery (not Quantified) which is likely to continue for next 2 quarters 4) Losses in watches, jewellery and new businesses due to negative operating leverage. Although TTAN has achieved recovery rate of 77%/21%/25% for jewelry/watches/eyewear, we expect sustained recovery to set in from fag end of 3Q/4Q. TTAN’s long term structural story remains intact on account of market share gains, strong balance sheet, franchisee based model, strong brand, and strong head start in executing strategies like customer safety and Omni Channel across product segments. We value the stock at 45xDecFY22 EPS and arrive at a target price of Rs1057 (R1025, based on 45xSept22 EPS earlier).

Outlook

We expect the stock to show near term pressure due to tepid 1Q and hazy outlook over next 2 quarters. we recommend accumulating the stock at sub Rs1000 levels. Retain Hold

