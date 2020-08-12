172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-titan-company-target-of-rs-1057-prabhudas-lilladher-5687961.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 03:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Titan Company; target of Rs 1057: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Hold rating on Titan Company with a target price of Rs 1057 in its research report dated August 10, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Titan Company


We cut FY21/22/23 EPS of TTAN by 50.8%, 1.6% and 1.0% following Rs2.7bn loss in 1Q and near term headwinds led by 1) tepid discretionary demand due to lower purchasing power and negative consumer sentiment 2) likely demand impact due to 43% jump in gold prices 3) Ineffective hedging loss in Jewellery (not Quantified) which is likely to continue for next 2 quarters 4) Losses in watches, jewellery and new businesses due to negative operating leverage. Although TTAN has achieved recovery rate of 77%/21%/25% for jewelry/watches/eyewear, we expect sustained recovery to set in from fag end of 3Q/4Q. TTAN’s long term structural story remains intact on account of market share gains, strong balance sheet, franchisee based model, strong brand, and strong head start in executing strategies like customer safety and Omni Channel across product segments. We value the stock at 45xDecFY22 EPS and arrive at a target price of Rs1057 (R1025, based on 45xSept22 EPS earlier).



Outlook


We expect the stock to show near term pressure due to tepid 1Q and hazy outlook over next 2 quarters. we recommend accumulating the stock at sub Rs1000 levels. Retain Hold


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 03:16 pm

tags #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Titan Company

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.