Hold Thermax; target of Rs 930: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Thermax

Thermax’s (TMX) 4QFY18 results missed expectations. Net sales declined 3% YoY (5% below JMFe) due to deferment of revenue worth INR 2bn owing to supplier delays and internal execution challenges. EBITDA was down 20% YoY (20% below JMFe) as margins collapsed 200bps to 9.6% due to cost provisions in its overseas subsidiaries (Danstoker and Thermax China) and increased overheads on the recent commissioning of its manufacturing plants in Dahej (Gujarat) and Indonesia.

Outlook

We expect cost pressures to sustain due to rising input prices and increased losses owing to the merger of its JV TBW, thus offsetting any benefit derived from operating leverage as capacity utilisations ramp up. The stock trades expensively at 42x FY19E and 31x FY20E earnings. We maintain HOLD with a TP of INR 930, based on 25x FY20E EPS.

