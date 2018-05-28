App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 28, 2018 05:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Thermax; target of Rs 930: JM Financial

JM Financial recommended hold rating on Thermax with a target price of Rs 930 in its research report dated May 21, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JM Financial's research report on Thermax

Thermax’s (TMX) 4QFY18 results missed expectations. Net sales declined 3% YoY (5% below JMFe) due to deferment of revenue worth INR 2bn owing to supplier delays and internal execution challenges. EBITDA was down 20% YoY (20% below JMFe) as margins collapsed 200bps to 9.6% due to cost provisions in its overseas subsidiaries (Danstoker and Thermax China) and increased overheads on the recent commissioning of its manufacturing plants in Dahej (Gujarat) and Indonesia.

Outlook

We expect cost pressures to sustain due to rising input prices and increased losses owing to the merger of its JV TBW, thus offsetting any benefit derived from operating leverage as capacity utilisations ramp up. The stock trades expensively at 42x FY19E and 31x FY20E earnings. We maintain HOLD with a TP of INR 930, based on 25x FY20E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

related news

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Hold #JM Financial #Recommendations #Thermax

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.