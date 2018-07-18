App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Thermax; target of Rs 930: JM Financial

JM Financial recommended hold rating on Thermax with a target price of Rs 930 in its research report dated July 17, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JM Financial's research report on Thermax


After 3 consecutive years of contraction, Thermax (TMX) reported a sharp jump in order inflows (up 45% YoY) in FY18, but management guides for a cautiously optimistic outlook amid rising interest rates and the run up to the 2019 elections. Key takeaways from TMX’s FY18 annual report are: a) a cautious outlook on order inflows, to be driven largely by 2 sectors: consumer-led industries (food, beverage, textiles, tyres and automobiles) and emission norm-related capex (power and oil & gas); b) expanding its manufacturing footprint through new facilities in Indonesia, Dahej and the acquisition of assets in Poland to counter cyclicality in sales; c) margin decline being restricted to 70bps in FY18 as projects’ improved credit risk profiles created a 100bps swing, even as rising commodity prices and losses in the Chinese subsidiary led to pressure on gross margins, d) FCF jumping 260% YoY as advances on new orders led to a sharp fall in its NWC from 26 days to 1; and e) RoE/RoCE remaining suppressed (in single digits) due to investments in non-revenue yielding and loss-making JVs.


Outlook


We maintain HOLD with a TP of INR 930, valuing the stock at 25x FY20E EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 04:58 pm

tags #Hold #JM Financial #Recommendations #Thermax

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.