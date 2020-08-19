Hold Thermax; target of Rs 740: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on Thermax

Project execution by Thermax was impacted in Q1FY21 due to the Covid-related lockdown resulting in the company reporting EBIDTA loss of Rs114mn. Chemical segment was the silver lining with better than expected profitability due to focus on specialty segment. Overseas subsidiaries fared better than the domestic business and Danstoker booked profit during Q1FY21. Overall, the near-term growth environment is challenging, but food processing, pharma, cement, emission control and refineries are segments in which the outlook is healthy.

Outlook

Maintain HOLD with target price unchanged at Rs740.

