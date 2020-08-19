172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-thermax-target-of-rs-740-icici-securities-5723041.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 11:03 AM IST

Hold Thermax; target of Rs 740: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities recommended hold rating on Thermax with a target price of Rs 740 in its research report dated August 14, 2020.

Project execution by Thermax was impacted in Q1FY21 due to the Covid-related lockdown resulting in the company reporting EBIDTA loss of Rs114mn. Chemical segment was the silver lining with better than expected profitability due to focus on specialty segment. Overseas subsidiaries fared better than the domestic business and Danstoker booked profit during Q1FY21. Overall, the near-term growth environment is challenging, but food processing, pharma, cement, emission control and refineries are segments in which the outlook is healthy.


Outlook


Maintain HOLD with target price unchanged at Rs740.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 19, 2020 11:03 am

tags #Hold #ICICI Securities #Recommendations #Thermax

