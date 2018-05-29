Hold Thermax; target of Rs 1212: Geojit

Geojit's research report on Thermax

Thermax Ltd (TMX) is a leading energy and environment solutions provider. They offer integrated innovative solutions in the areas of heating, cooling, power, water & waste management, air pollution control and chemicals. Order book grew by 47% YoY to Rs5,302cr (1.4x TTM revenue) supported by 44% rise in order inflow. Q4FY18 sales & PAT declined by 2.4% & 5% YoY (below estimate), due to slower execution in environment & chemical business

Outlook

We revised our rating from SELL to HOLD in expectation of pick up in execution due to increased order inflow and stability in margin. We value core business at a P/E of 31x & subsidiaries/JV business at 1.2x times P/B with a TP of Rs1,212.

