Last Updated : May 29, 2018 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Thermax; target of Rs 1212: Geojit

Geojit recommended hold rating on Thermax with a target price of Rs 1212 in its research report dated May 28, 2018.

Geojit's research report on Thermax

Thermax Ltd (TMX) is a leading energy and environment solutions provider. They offer integrated innovative solutions in the areas of heating, cooling, power, water & waste management, air pollution control and chemicals.  Order book grew by 47% YoY to Rs5,302cr (1.4x TTM revenue) supported by 44% rise in order inflow. Q4FY18 sales & PAT declined by 2.4% & 5% YoY (below estimate), due to slower execution in environment & chemical business

Outlook

We revised our rating from SELL to HOLD in expectation of pick up in execution due to increased order inflow and stability in margin. We value core business at a P/E of 31x & subsidiaries/JV business at 1.2x times P/B with a TP of Rs1,212.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 29, 2018 05:06 pm

tags #Geojit #Hold #Recommendations #Thermax

