App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Thermax; target of Rs 1195: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Thermax with a target price of Rs 1195 in its research report dated August 09, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Thermax


For Q1, Thermax yet again achieved strong execution although gross margins remained under pressure. Lower ETR supported net profit growth with increase in interest, depreciation and lower other income. The weak order inflow over trailing two quarters coupled with strong execution during the same period depleted the exit order backlog at 0.9x FY2019 consolidated revenues. Management remains cautiously optimistic and will be focusing on short cycle projects to replenish order book while big ticket size capex may take time for recovery.


Outlook


We retain our Hold rating on Thermax with revised PT of Rs. 1195 due to a weak order backlog and low visibility in order intake for FY2020.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
Read More
First Published on Aug 14, 2019 03:17 pm

tags #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Thermax

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.