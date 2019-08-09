App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 04:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold The Ramco Cements; target of Rs 750: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Hold rating on The Ramco Cements with a target price of Rs 750 in its research report dated August 08, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on The Ramco Cements


We believe that TRCL's margins peaked-out in Q1 as the competition for volumes intensified in South region post July in wake of weak discipline and high price levels. The upcoming new supplies of Chettinad cement, Penna and TRCL would further weaken prices in the region. Sharp fall of ~20% in pet coke/thermal coal prices over last six months would reduce costs for cement companies by Rs150/t in H2FY20E. However, weakness in prices (due to intense competition) would more than dilute the tail wind on costs and hence, would keep margins under pressure in FY20E/FY21E. We cut our EBITDA estimates for FY21E by 9% to factor in lower prices.


Outlook


In light of expensive valuation and pressure on margins, we maintain Hold with a TP of Rs750 (earlier Rs820), EV/EBITDA of 13x FY21E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
Read More
First Published on Aug 9, 2019 04:32 pm

tags #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #The Ramco Cements

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.