Hold The Ramco Cement; target of Rs 620: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on The Ramco Cement

The Ramco Cement Ltd. (Ramco) reported 22% YoY revenue growth in 4QFY18 primarily on cement volume growth of 20% on the back of sales in East and improvement in sand availability in Tamil Nadu. Realisations grew 2% YoY (-0.8% sequentially). Blended EBITDA/t declined significantly (16% YoY) as the realisation growth and better operating leverage were offset by variable cost escalations. Wind farm revenues declined significantly (65% YoY) on lower realisations. The company is augmenting its grinding capacity from 16.5 MTPA to 19.6 MTPA via expansion in its West Bengal/Vizag/Odisha grinding units. Additionally, Ramco is setting up a 1.5MTPA of clinkerisation capacity in Jayanthipuram.

Outlook

We continue to value the stock at 10x EVE to arrive at a TP of INR 620 (Mar’19). We maintain Hold.

