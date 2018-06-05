App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 06:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold The Ramco Cement; target of Rs 620: JM Financial

JM Financial recommended hold rating on The Ramco Cement with a target price of Rs 620 in its research report dated May 23, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JM Financial's research report on The Ramco Cement


The Ramco Cement Ltd. (Ramco) reported 22% YoY revenue growth in 4QFY18 primarily on cement volume growth of 20% on the back of sales in East and improvement in sand availability in Tamil Nadu. Realisations grew 2% YoY (-0.8% sequentially). Blended EBITDA/t declined significantly (16% YoY) as the realisation growth and better operating leverage were offset by variable cost escalations. Wind farm revenues declined significantly (65% YoY) on lower realisations. The company is augmenting its grinding capacity from 16.5 MTPA to 19.6 MTPA via expansion in its West Bengal/Vizag/Odisha grinding units. Additionally, Ramco is setting up a 1.5MTPA of clinkerisation capacity in Jayanthipuram.


Outlook


We continue to value the stock at 10x EVE to arrive at a TP of INR 620 (Mar’19). We maintain Hold.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 06:02 pm

tags #Hold #JM Financial #Ramco Cement

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.