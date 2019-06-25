App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 845: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Tech Mahindra with a target price of Rs 845 in its research report dated May 22, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Tech Mahindra


Tech Mahindra (TechM) reported a below expected performance on the operational front. The subdued performance in Q4FY19 revenues was mainly due to a decline in enterprise segment (led by seasonality in retail, cut down of less profitable projects, revenue pressure in healthcare and lower growth in financial segment). Further, EBITDA margins declined 80 bps QoQ mainly led by rupee impact and one off provisions of 30-40 bps. Adjusted for one offs, EBITDA margins were at 18.7% (still below our estimate of 19.0%).


Outlook


Improving growth trajectory in communication and healthy deal pipeline are key positives. However, slower growth in enterprise revenues, absence of currency benefit and higher wage hike compared to prior year are expected to keep revenues and margins under check in the near term. Further, trade war uncertainty could play spoilsport for communication growth (not factored in our estimates). Hence, we revise our rating to HOLD with a revised target price of Rs 845/share (~15x FY21E EPS).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 25, 2019 03:45 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tech Mahindra

