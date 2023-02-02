 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 1100: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Feb 02, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Tech Mahindra with a target price of Rs 1100 in its research report date January 31, 2023.

ICICI Direct's research report on Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (TechM) has over 1.2 lakh employees across 90 countries serving 1000+ clients with higher exposure to telecom (40% of revenues). Apart from telecom, the company caters to BFSI, manufacturing & retail • TechM has grown organically & inorganically (dollar revenue CAGR of 6.6% over the past five years).

Outlook

We change our rating from BUY to HOLD on the stock. We value TechM at Rs 1100 i.e., 13x P/E on FY25E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here