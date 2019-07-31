App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 11:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Team Lease; target of Rs 2990: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Team Lease with a target price of Rs 2990 in its research report dated July 29, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Team Lease


Teamlease reported healthy growth in revenues up 22.5% YoY to Rs 1251.2 crore (above our Rs 1232 crore estimate). However, margin declined ~35 bps QoQ to 1.9% (vs. our expectation of 2.3%) mainly led by HR services and wage hike in general staffing. Going forward, volume growth is expected to be healthy at ~19-20% while constant pressure in average mark-up would keep overall margins in check.


Outlook


TeamLease’s general staffing business continues to be on a strong footing. However, near term concerns like PF remittance issue, attrition, absence of new batches in HR services and telecom segment concerns would keep revenue growth under check and restrict significant margin increase. Consequently, we maintain HOLD rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 2990.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jul 31, 2019 11:24 am

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Team Lease

