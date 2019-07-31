Hold Team Lease; target of Rs 2990: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Team Lease

Teamlease reported healthy growth in revenues up 22.5% YoY to Rs 1251.2 crore (above our Rs 1232 crore estimate). However, margin declined ~35 bps QoQ to 1.9% (vs. our expectation of 2.3%) mainly led by HR services and wage hike in general staffing. Going forward, volume growth is expected to be healthy at ~19-20% while constant pressure in average mark-up would keep overall margins in check.

Outlook

TeamLease’s general staffing business continues to be on a strong footing. However, near term concerns like PF remittance issue, attrition, absence of new batches in HR services and telecom segment concerns would keep revenue growth under check and restrict significant margin increase. Consequently, we maintain HOLD rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 2990.

